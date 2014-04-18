Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The global neurovascular interventions market is a vast, double-digit market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the potential of therapeutic applications. The neurovascular interventions market consists of four device segments including embolization, revascularization, mechanicalthrombectomy and access/support devices.
Embolization devices including bare metal and bioactive/coated coils, aneurysm remodeling devices (stents and occlusion balloons), flow diversion devices and liquid embolic agents can be used to treat intracranial aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) and optimize outcomes. Low-profile stent and balloon systems can be used to revascularize plaque burdened arteries in the cerebrovasculature. Mechanical thrombectomy devices including distal and proximal devices and stent retrievers can improve recanalization rates and provide predictable outcomes in the setting of acute ischemic stroke (AIS). In addition, the next generation of access/support devices has been developed to improve navigation, trackability and flexibility as well as provide stable access, especially through tortuous anatomy.
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This report focuses on the global neurovascular interventions market in the 10 major markets (10MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India, and Brazil) for treating cerebrovascular disease including intracranial aneurysms and AVMs, atherosclerotic disease, and AIS. The global neurovascular interventions market is determined for the 10 countries covered in this report and provides insight into the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline products, the current and emerging players and market analysis of the different device segments within the neurointerventional market. The report identifies the unmet needs in the market while providing an understanding of physicians' perceptions and decision-making processes in using neurointerventional devices; this report also evaluates the adoption of various neurointerventional devices in the future.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- The neurovascular interventions market is expected to continue its growth through the forecast period. (Q).What are the primary patient segments, indications and different product offerings in the neurovascular interventions market?
- Endovascular therapy for cerebrovascular applications has seen rapid development in materials research and new techniques for treatment. (Q).What specific technologies/device segments will drive the market ? (Q).What are the future trends and drivers for growth in the market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BALT Extrusion, Covidien, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Acandis, B. Braun, Blockade Medical, Contego Medical, Gardia Medical, InspireMD, ITGI Medical, Medikit, Merlin MD, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Minvasys, Neuravi, Optimed, Phenox GmBH, Reverse Medical, Sequent Medical, Valor Medical
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