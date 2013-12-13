Recently published research from Timetric, "Merchant-Funded Reward Program- Marketing and Customer Targeting", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- With the emergence of payment cards and their increasing adoption by consumers and acceptance by merchants, banks and other cards issuers have been making significant efforts to make consumers use their cards over those of their competitors. In line with this, banks have been at the forefront in issuing cards with benefits and features offered through loyalty programs. These programs allow banks to distinguish their products from the basic services offered by competitors by offering attractive deals in a variety of product categories. However, it has become apparent that bank-funded reward and loyalty programs have lost value and impact, from both the banks' and consumers' points of view. Banks and card issuers have introduced similar loyalty programs in the recent past, which have become mutually almost indistinguishable. This has compelled banks to carry out other expensive promotional initiatives to set themselves apart. Banks and other card issuers have also realized the benefits of merchant-funded loyalty programs and consider these programs as replacements for traditional loyalty programs.
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Scope
- This report details merchant-funded reward program strategies adopted by key market players
- Provides insight into effective marketing solutions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into creating and improving a merchant-funded rewards model
- Gauge best practice by examining marketing strategies of key market players
- Understand various customer targeting strategies
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