Market Report, "Metals & Mining - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Metals & Mining - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Metals & Mining industry in each of the North American Free Trade Agreement (United States, Canada, and Mexico) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The metals & mining industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $291.3 billion in 2011. Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 13.5% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the metals & mining industry, US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $201.5 billion in 2011.
US is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $273.0 billion in 2016.
Market Definition
The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminum, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets.
In the aluminum market, only production of primary aluminum is considered. Recycled aluminum is not included within this report. The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP).
The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin. The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices.
The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite. The market is valued at producers' price.
The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron. Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices.
The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and industrial and gem-quality diamonds. The market is valued using total annual mining production volumes and annual average prices.
Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant annual 2011 exchange rates.
