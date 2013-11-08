Market Report, "Mexico Metals Report Q4 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Mexico Metals Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- We expect Mexico's steel industry to grow in the coming years on account of strong domestic economic growth. We forecast steel-intensive growth in the automotive, construction and infrastructure sectors as Mexico's economy industrialises further. In a global steel market still facing overcapacity and low output prices, we believe Mexican steel producers will outperform others. However, as we expect steel prices to remain relatively subdued, production growth will lag behind consumption growth. We forecast annual steel production and consumption growth to average 4.9% and 5.3% over 2014-2017, respectively.
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