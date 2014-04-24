Fast Market Research recommends "Microwaves in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- During the last part of 2012 and beginning of 2013, the Federal Government relaxed import restrictions and allowed for an increase in the importation of parts needed to assemble microwaves in Tierra del Fuego province where, under Law 26,539, microwave manufacturers benefit from tax exemption. In 2011 and 2012, as a consequence of import restrictions, there was a significant reduction in product supply - a development that negatively affected retail volume sales. The companies most positively...
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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