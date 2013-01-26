Market Report, "Middle East MVNO Market and Competitive Analysis 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Middle East MVNO Market and Competitive Analysis 2013" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Middle East MVNO Market and Competitive Analysis 2013 is the only publication that provides competitive analysis, market evaluation and current market data for the Middle East MVNO marketplace.
This report provides an in-depth critical analysis of the Middle East MVNO landscape today. The report is aimed at investors, consultants, integrators and analysts in the mobile space, suppliers of MVNO equipment and software, and network operators and other service providers. The Competitive Analysis report focuses on a telecom sector that has experienced a billion-dollar wave of new investment in many of the worlds developed markets. The report evaluates each market within the Middle East region, the existing competition, the MVNO regulation and proposes where the next big opportunities may arise.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report covers not only the new MVNO entrants but also critically reviews the existing resellers and MVNOs, providing a deep-dive into the existing and potential players in the market, including key ownership, management team and principals, partners, funding, network operators and underlying technology, MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler), pricing, target markets, and their strategies for branding, marketing and distribution. The report also examines the future prospects for each MVNO and rates its chances of business success.
Target Audience:
- MVNO and MVNE in the Middle East
- Middle East Mobile Network Operators
- Organizations looking to invest in the ME
- Suppliers to the ME including infrastructure and handsets
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Cloud Storage Market (Incl. Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access, Data Replication, Hsm & Archiving, Security And Storage Resource Management Solutions) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Light Olefins Market in Europe and Middle East to 2020 - Middle East to Witness High Growth from Export Oriented Polyolefins While European Demand Recovers
- Middle East Power Market Analysis to 2030 - Strategic Analysis from IPP and EPC Perspective, Investment and Regulatory Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Technical Consultant Analysis
- Butadiene Market in Europe and Middle East To 2020 - European Demand Expected To Recover While Exports Drive Middle East Production
- Polystyrene (PS) and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Global Market to 2020 - Continued Development in the Construction (EPS) and Packaging (PS) End-Use Segments to Accelerate Future Demand
- Butadiene Europe and Middle East Market to 2020 - North American Supply Shortages to Drive European Exports
- Leading Middle East and African Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Middle East and African Top Five Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Discounters - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report
- Ethylbenzene Global Market to 2020 - Growth in South and Central America to Outpace China, While Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Major Volume Contributor