New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Mixed Retailers in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Department stores remained the only mixed retailers format present in India at the end of the review period. Other mixed retailers categories such as mass merchandisers, variety stores and warehouse clubs remained a marginal presence in retailing in India. Department stores increased in current value by 11% during 2013 as rising annual disposable income levels led Indian consumers to spend more on apparel, footwear and personal accessories, especially bags and luggage, among others.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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