Market Report: Mobile Health App Market 2013-2017 - Industry Share,Size,Trends,Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- This report concentrates on the mobile applications healthcare market. The report’s objective is to give a comprehensive overview of the market and enable readers to gain a deep understanding of its current status, its driving factors and its future developments. The report will provide companies from all industries with insights into the market.



The report gives a detailed description of the current market status (2010-2012). It analysis market trends, explains mHealth app categories & best practise apps and provides market forecasts.until 2017.



The report also provides first hand insights of more than 1.000 mHealth app publishers on business potentials of mHealth app categories, chronic deseases best suited for mobile services, platform strategies, business models, most promissing private and HCPs target groups and much more.



In summary the report offers:



Key trends and drivers of the mHealth market

Market forecasts until 2017 per revenue source

Top 10 mHealth app download numbers per platform and country

App strategies and insights from 1.000+ mHealth app publishers ( 3 years survey)

Detailed explanation of 14 mHealth app categories

Monitoring of 62 mHealth app stores

Including 20 best practices examples and guidelines

110 pages full of facts on the mHealth market

Graphic package including 60 graphics and tables for easy “copy & past” into your presentation

Key facts and figures on the mobile app market



The report comes (company license) with a graphical package (PowerPoint) of 60 graphics and tables illustrating the major facts and trends on the mHealth app market.



The report is one of the leading publications in the mHealth market. Companies that have purchased previous editions of the report includes: Agfa Healthcare, DTAG, Fresenius, Fujitso, GE Healthcare, LG, Nokia, Novartis, Pfizer, Qualcomm, Roche, Roland Berger, Sanofi Aventis and many more.



See the preview for the Table of Contents providing details of the content included within the report.



Various package options are available, allowing you to select the content that is relevant to your own particular strategy and objectives. The full report is 116 pages long and contains 60 figures and 8 tables.



The market for mHealth applications has passed the initial trial phase and entered the commercialization phase of the market. This phase can be characterized by a massive increase of offered solutions, the creation of new business models and the concentration on private, health-interested people, patients and corporations as major target groups.



Missing regulations is seen as one of the major barriers for the mHealth market to enter the next market phase: the integrated phase. In this phase, mHealth applications will become an integrated part of doctors’ treatment plans and health insurers will become the main payer, especially for the more advanced mHealth solutions (2nd generation mHealth applications).



Currently more than 97.000 mHealth applications are listed on 62 full catalogue app stores. The majority of these applications are general health and fitness apps that both facilitate the tracking of health parameters by private users, and provide users with basic health and fitness related information as well as guidance.



The general sophistication of today’s mHealth applications is low to medium, and many of the mHealth categorized applications provide a limited benefit for patients, doctors and health interested smartphone users. Nevertheless, advanced solutions do exist. Twenty such solutions are described and examined later in the report.



Successful mHealth applications have managed to generate millions of free and hundred thousands of paid downloads. There are significant differences in download numbers between countries (US, UK, Germany, Japan and Brazil are analyzed in the report), platforms (Android and Apple) and devices (smartphones and tablets).



