Market Report, "Mobile Phones in Chile", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- The market of mobile phones grew in 2010 because of lower prices and also a strong competition. Technology prices in Chile have decreased in the last years of the decade, which has made these products affordable for all income segments. Besides, the price range of these devices is currently wide enough to include lower segments into this consumption. Smartphones had an outstanding performance in 2010, because Chileans were a lot into portable devices, especially on those which gather several...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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