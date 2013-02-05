Market Report, "Mobile Phones in Portugal", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mobile Phones in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- The high levels of uncertainty regarding the future are making Portuguese consumers increasingly aware of purchasing options. Often consumers choose products which, although more expensive, are more functional and versatile, incorporating the features of several other consumer electronics products. This is boosting sales of smartphones.
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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