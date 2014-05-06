Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Phones in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Even though the mobile phones category saw a decline in both volume and value sales in 2012, the decline was much milder when compared with 2011 or the review period as a whole. In 2011 volume sales recorded a drop of 10% as feature phones sales fell due to prolonged replacement cycles and the growing popularity of smartphones. During the review period, a volume CAGR of -8% was recorded as the mobiles phones category was heavily hit by the global economic crisis in 2009 and onwards.
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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