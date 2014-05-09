New Wireless research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Mobile Phones in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States mobile phones market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The mobile phone market consists of all analog and digital handsets (cell phones) used for mobile telephony. It does not include other types of handset, such as cordless phones in which a short-range radio link is used to communicate between the handset and a fixed-line base station, or those used for specialized applications such as two-way radio, etc.<\li> - The US mobile phones market had total revenues of $8.9bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.7% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -0.8% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 121 million units in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.1% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $9.4bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the mobile phones market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the mobile phones market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile phones market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States mobile phones market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the United States mobile phones market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the United States mobile phones market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States mobile phones market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
How large is the United States's mobile phones market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
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