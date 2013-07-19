New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Molecular Detection Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Molecular Detection Inc. (MDI) is medical device company. The company develops and markets diagnostic tools for detection of infectious diseases. It develops Detect-Ready molecular detection kits for a number of indications. The company's product is an rt-PCR-based diagnostic test for detecting MRSA, MSSA and methicillin-resistant non-S. aureus carriers using nasal samples. MDI develops kits for the detection of bloodstream MRSA markets its product through its brand name Detect-Ready. It develops detection kits for infection and bloodstream VR (vancomycin resistant) infection. The company distributes its products through distribution centers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. It is ISO 9001 and 13485 certified company. MDI is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Molecular Detection Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
