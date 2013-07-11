Market Report, "Mozambique Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Mozambique Business Forecast Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- We are forecasting 2013 real GDP growth at 7.1% year-on-year (yo- y), lower than the 7.4% y-o-y achieved in 2012. The main reason for the slowdown is our expectation that inflation will accelerate and coal exports will underperform as a result of floods which hit south and central Mozambique early in the year. From 2014, we expect growth to gather momentum towards a peak of 15.9% y-o-y in 2020, when gas production is expected to commence.
Inflation in Mozambique will continue to rise owing to a combination of base effects, increasing money supply growth and the effects of floods in early 2013. Appreciation of the metical against the South African rand over the last 12 months will temper inflationary pressures to some extent given that South Africa is Mozambique's main source of imports. Given our views on inflation, we believe the monetary authorities will hold the policy rate at 9.50% for the remainder of 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Lower aluminium prices and disruption to coal exports has led to a deterioration in Mozambique's external profile over recent months.
However, a recovery in coal and strong donor support as well as foreign direct investment inflows will preclude the situation from escalating into a balance of payments crisis.
Major Forecast Changes
Flooding in early 2013 has had less of an impact on agricultural production than we initially anticipated and we have therefore revised up our 2013 growth forecast to 7.1%, from 6.7% previously.
Our Oil & Gas team has adjusted its expectations for the onset of gas production, which is now foreseen in 2020 (as opposed to 2018 previously). We have revised our GDP growth and fiscal and external account projections to reflect this.
Key Risks To Outlook
As the recent floods have shown, Mozambique is vulnerable to adverse weather. Over the years ahead the weather, specifically too much or too little rain, will continue to pose a risk to the agriculture-based economy.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013