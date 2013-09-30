Market Report, "Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis. Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Multiple Sclerosis.
- A review of the Multiple Sclerosis products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Multiple Sclerosis.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Multiple Sclerosis pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alcon, Inc., Baxter International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Athersys, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedImmune LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Cytokine PharmaSciences, Inc., Plexxikon Inc., XenoPort, Inc., Apitope International NV, Novartis AG, Isotechnika Pharma Inc., Aphios Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Actelion Ltd, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Elan Corporation, plc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Genmab A/S, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corporation, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Merck KGaA, 4SC AG, Addex Pharmaceuticals, EntreMed, Inc., Evotec Aktiengesellschaft, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karo Bio, Almirall, S.A., Lpath, Inc., Bionomics Limited, PROLOR Biotech, Inc., MultiCell Technologies, Inc., Nutra Pharma Corporation, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Compugen Ltd., Critical Outcome Technologies Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accentia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zenotech Laboratories Limited, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., MorphoSys AG, Cytos Biotechnology AG, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Resverlogix Corp., Sareum Holdings plc, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Transgene Biotek Ltd, Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp., Morphotek, Inc., Digna Biotech, S.L., Antitope Ltd., Axxam SpA, Bayhill Therapeutics, Inc., Probiodrug AG, Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, CREABILIS Therapeutics S.r.l., Trophos SA, Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S/A, Artielle ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc., Argos Therapeutics, Inc., Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, ProtAffin Biotechnologie AG, Allozyne, Inc., Coronado Biosciences, Inc., Q Therapeutics, Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Vaccinex, Inc., Innate Therapeutics Limited, Kineta, Inc., MSM Protein Technologies, Inc., Vascular Biogenics Ltd., Xention Limited, Txcell SA, Phage Biotechnology Corporation, Theraclone Sciences, Inc., TcL Pharma SAS, Biotica Technology Ltd, Siena Biotech S.p.A., Omeros Corporation, Bolder Biotechnology, Inc., Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, Xencor, Inc., Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Trillium Therapeutics Inc., Cellceutix Corporation, Biovista Inc., SanBio, Inc., Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Epiphany Biosciences, Inc., Biokine Therapeutics Ltd., KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoImmune, Inc., to-BBB technologies BV, Daval International Ltd., Hy BioPharma Inc., Medistem, Inc., PharmaEssentia Corporation, KAHR medical Ltd., M's Science Corporation, Pharnext SAS, Ascenion GmbH, Amplimmune, Inc., Lycera Corp., Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RhinoCyte, Inc., Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH, Biopartners Holdings AG, Pfenex Inc., Cellmid Ltd, Varinel, Inc., Cognosci, Inc., Immune Technologies and Medicine
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