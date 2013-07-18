Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Muscling to the Top: Insights, Growth, and the Promise of Protein", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- If you could design the perfect nutrient, it might look like protein. Not only is protein vital for health, but it has become a functional health star in packaged foods and drinks. This presentation explores protein's rising popularity, looking at changing consumer attitudes toward protein, unique new offerings, and new developments for the future.
Scope of this Report
- See what health properties consumers tend to associate protein consumption with.
- Discover how protein consumption tends to vary during the day, and which time of day accounts for an oversize share of consumption.
- Check out how the latest research into protein may open the door to future innovation opportunities in appetite control.
- Chart protein innovation by category and see which categories are most likely to make a "high protein" health claim, and which are least likely.
- Find out what the big trend in protein is right now as articulated by product producers, and how this could impact the market going forward.
Report Highlights
A leading candidate for the title of "macronutrient of the decade," protein is emerging as a new functional health star. Protein's role in managing weight, controlling appetite, enhancing muscle, and preventing sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) is just beginning to be understood, laying the groundwork for future expansion.
Keywords: protein, amino acids, muscle, weight management, breakfast, satiety, pulses, nuts, seeds, Greek yogurt, meat snacks, smoothies, breakfast cereal, snacks, men, portion size, plant proteins, pea protein, women, staying active, aging, whey protein, grass-fed, artisan, small batch, local, pizza, allergen free, food allergies, sarcopenia.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What consumer groups are perceived to derive the greatest benefit from protein consumption?
- Greek yogurt is booming in part due to its high protein content. What other product categories are hoping for similar results, and are "going Greek?"
- What specific type of plant-based protein is showing up in three times as many products today as was the case in 2008?
- How are worries about food allergies and sensitivities changing the protein market?
- Older consumers need protein to fight sarcopenia, the age-related loss of skeletal muscle. How is protein consumption trending for this group?
