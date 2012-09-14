Market Report, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in France", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The most important trend in nappies/diapers/pants in 2011 was the growing availability of eco-friendly products in the main grocery retailers. Washable products that can be reused continued to gain ground and to compete directly with disposable products.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
