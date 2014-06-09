Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Sweden" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The category of nappies/diapers/pants is mature with volume growth primarily dependent on the growth of the population aged 0-36 months. This population increased from 456,090 in 2012 to 461,280 in 2013, which is consistent with the 1% volume increase registered by nappies/diapers/pants during the year.
Competitive Landscape
SCA Hygiene Products was the clear category leader in 2013 with a value share of 59%. SCA Hygiene Products led sales throughout the review period, with its Libero brand reflecting the company?s long and established position as the first major producer of nappies/diapers/pants in Sweden.
Industry Prospects
Consistent with 2013 and review period results, forecast period volume growth for the category is expected to be strongly determined by growth in the population aged 0-36 months. This is explained by the high penetration rate of nappies in the country, which are considered to be essential purchases by Swedish parents. The population of children aged 0-36 months is expected to grow from 461,280 persons in 2013 to 491,970 persons in 2018, an increase of 7%.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Sweden with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Sweden, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Sweden market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Sweden?
- What are the major brands in Sweden?
- How are decreasing birth rates in developed economies impact the sales of nappies/diapers/pants?
- Which countries offer the biggest potential for environmentally friendly nappies/diapers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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