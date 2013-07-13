Market Report, "Nestle SA in Health and Wellness (World)", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nestle SA in Health and Wellness (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Nestle is the world's third largest health and wellness player but is progressively concentrating on emerging markets, in particular Latin America and Asia Pacific. Nestle has a strong presence in naturally healthy bottled water and fortified/functional products such as milk formula. It has increased its investment in nutrition to target diseases related to ageing. Health positionings, including general wellbeing, weight management and food intolerance, offer opportunities to expand globally.
Euromonitor International's Nestle SA in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
