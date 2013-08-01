New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Nestle SA in Packaged Food - Confectionery, Ice Cream and Condiments (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The third part of Nestle SA's global profile provides detailed analysis of the company's largest core categories least serving its wellness credentials. It highlights the company's take on wellness and nutrition, which is not to streamline its operations to a limited number of categories largely associated with and driven by health trends, but to improve the quality of its portfolio across all packaged food categories.
Euromonitor International's Nestle SA in Packaged Food - Confectionery, Ice Cream and Condiments (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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