Market Report, "Netherlands Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012", Published

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Netherlands Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- BMI View: The Netherlands remains ranked top in the 2012 version of the Euro Health Consumer Index, which is compiled by Swedish company Health Consumer Powerhouse (HCP) based on access to novel drugs, e-health initiatives, waiting times and similar factors. The key to the country's success is a healthcare system characterised by its minimal bureaucracy, improving access to services and patient empowerment. However, such factors will not translate into a growth of the Dutch pharmaceutical market values, which are expected to continue shirking over the coming years, as a result of downward pressures on prices, patent expirations and a wider climate of cost containment.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: EUR6.70bn (US$9.31bn) in 2011 to EUR6.51bn (US$8.27bn) in 2012; -2.8% in local currency terms and -11.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q312 on account of macroeconomic conditions.
- Healthcare: EUR62.94bn (US$87.49bn) in 2011 to EUR64.43bn (US$81.83bn) in 2012; +2.4% in local currency terms and -6.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q312 on account of macroeconomic conditions.
- Medical devices: EUR11.41bn (US$15.86bn) in 2011 to EUR11.72bn (US$14.89bn) in 2012; +2.8% in local currency terms and -6.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q312 on account of macroeconomic conditions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings: In our latest Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) matrix for Western Europe, which ranks 10 key markets, the Netherlands remains seventh. Its composite score is unchanged from the previous quarter, comprising the below-regional average rewards score and a risk component that mirrors the average for the quarter.
Key Trends And Developments
- In the latest reference price adjustment in the Netherlands, carried out in March 2012, the prices of generic medicines fell by 0.9% - attributed almost entirely to the patent expiry of Lipitor (atorvastatin). Additionally, health insurance companies VGZ, CZ and Menzis stated that they were including generic atorvastatin in their preference policies. The prices of patented medicines fell by 1.5% in relation to their previous prices - pushed down by a decline in the price of Seretide (salmeterol + fluticasone), Symbicort (formoterol + budesonide) and Zyprexa (olanzapine). Overall, the price of prescription medicines suffered a 1.4% decline.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sweden Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DND) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Latvia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Australia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Taiwan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile