Market Report, "New Zealand Cider Market Insights 2012", Published

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2012 New Zealand Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the New Zealand cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In the last five years, the country's cider market has followed similar trends to many others internationally and growth has been extremely strong.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Growth has largely been based on completely new brands and positionings that have attracted a new cider audience. The successful brands increasingly adopt a premium positioning, packaged in single-serve glass bottles and targeted at younger, mixed gender, and higher income demographics.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The New Zealand Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the New Zealand cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DB BREWERIES, FOSTER'S GROUP NEW ZEALAND, LION NATHAN NEW ZEALAND, Redwood Cellars
