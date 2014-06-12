New Media research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Newspapers in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan newspapers market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The newspaper market is valued as the sum total of all revenues gained from the selling of newspapers including those gained through circulation, subscription (inc. online subscription), and advertising revenue. Newspaper volumes are defined as the average amount of daily newspapers which circulate per issue. Newspapers themselves are defined as paid-for, scheduled publications (therefore this profile excludes free newspapers and their respective circulations) containing articled information, single features, editorials, and advertising prepared prior but made pertinent to the day of publication. All currency conversions in this profile were carried out using constant 2013 average annual exchange rates.
- The Japanese newspapers market had total revenues of $16.1bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.8% between 2009 and 2013.
- Newspaper circulation volumes declined with a CARC of -2.3% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 59.4 million newspapers in 2013. The
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline further but with a slower pace, with an anticipated CARC of -0.4% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $15.8bn by the end of 2018.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the newspapers market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the newspapers market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key newspapers market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan newspapers market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan newspapers market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Japan newspapers market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan newspapers market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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