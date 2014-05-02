Recently published research from MarketLine, "Non-Life Insurance: Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The G8 Non-Life Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 non-life insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 non-life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-life insurance market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 non-life insurance market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
G8 contributed $1,326,022.9 million in 2012 to the global non-life insurance industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $1,581,789.9 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 3.6% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the non-life insurance industry, with market revenues of $703,128.0 million in 2012. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $134,836.0 and $125,526.4 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the non-life insurance industry in the G8 nations with a value of $844,750.0 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $176,028.5 and $143,482.8 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the G8 non-life insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 non-life insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 non-life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the G8 non-life insurance market?
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