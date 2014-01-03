Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Life Insurance in Portugal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Portugal's recessionary economic environment and ongoing austerity measures adopted by the government have created difficult operating conditions for the insurance business in Portugal. The gross written premium of the non-life segment declined at a CAGR of 4.1%, from EUR2.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) in 2008 to EUR2.3 billion (US$2.9 billion) in 2012. Reduction in construction and housing activity, plus declining automobile sales put pressure on the demand for property and motor insurance. Motor insurance accounted for 59.5% of the non-life segment's gross written premium, followed by property insurance with 34.0% in 2012. Compulsory insurance products such as motor third-party liability, workmen's compensation and liability insurance will lead to growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, an expected economic revival and subsequent increase in business activity will provide further impetus for growth in the non-life segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The gross written premium of the non-life segment declined at a CAGR of 4.1%, from EUR2.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) in 2008 to EUR2.3 billion (US$2.9 billion) in 2012
- The low level of construction and housing activity, coupled with declining automobile sales, dragged down demand for property and motor insurance
- The penetration rate of the non-life segment fell from 1.55% in 2008 to 1.37% 2012. The value of assets of non-life insurers also declined from EUR6.2 billion (US$9.2 billion) in 2008 to EUR4.7 billion (US$6.1 billion) in 2012
- Agencies had the largest share in 2012, with 56.0% of the total commission paid
- Compulsory insurance products such as motor third-party liability, workmen's compensation and liability insurance will lead to growth over the forecast period (2012-2017)
- The segment is highly concentrated, with the 10-leading companies accounting for 80.9% of the segment's written premiums in 2012
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Portugal:
- It provides historical values for the Portuguese non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Portuguese non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Portugal
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Portugal for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Portugal and its growth prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Companhia de Seguros Fidelidade Mundial SA, Companhia de Seguros Tranquilidade, SA, Axa Portugal Companhia de Seguros, SA, Companhia de Seguros Allianz Portugal SA, Liberty Seguros, SA, Companhia de Seguros Acoreana, SA, Lusitania, Companhia de Seguros SA, Mapfre Seguros Gerais, SA, Generali - Companhia de Seguros, SpA, Zurich Insurance Plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017