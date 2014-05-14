Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
Summary
Global Markets Direct's, 'Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014', provides an overview of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer's therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Global Markets Direct's report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Helix BioPharma Corp., Amgen Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Viralytics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genentech, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, MedImmune, LLC, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, BioLineRx, Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Limited, Celltrion, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Samyang Holdings Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Biocon Limited, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., ImmunoGen, Inc., Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Exelixis, Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bayer AG, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, 4SC AG, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lorus Therapeutics Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Benitec Biopharma Limited, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Compugen Ltd., OXiGENE, Inc., Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Critical Outcome Technologies Inc., ArQule, Inc., Mast Therapeutics, Inc., Telik, Inc., Topotarget A/S, Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pharmacyclics, Inc., Dendreon Corporation, Transgene SA, HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd., Mologen AG, Quest PharmaTech Inc., Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., Panacea Biotec Limited, Natco Pharma Limited, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Oscotec Inc., Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, NanoCarrier Co., Ltd., Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Morphotek, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Debiopharm International S.A., Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, Supratek Pharma Inc., Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG, Ora Bio Ltd., Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd, NovaRx Corporation, TheRyte Ltd., Priaxon AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hutchison MediPharma Limited, Vaxon Biotech, CureVac GmbH, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Altor BioScience Corporation, Heat Biologics, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DanDrit Biotech A/S, Azaya Therapeutics Incorporated, CanBas Co., Ltd., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neotropix, Inc., Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Axelar AB, Endocyte, Inc., Proacta, Inc., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Omnitura Therapeutics Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, MolMed S.p.A., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Globeimmune, Inc., Immunocore Limited, Immune Design Corp., Bind Therapeutics, Inc., NewLink Genetics Corporation, Xcovery, Inc., Pharma Mar, S.A., Quintessence Biosciences, Inc., Sirnaomics, Inc., Biothera, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medisyn Technologies, Inc., Golden Biotechnology Corp., Advanced Cancer Therapeutics, Pique Therapeutics, Arch Biopartners, Inc., Jiangsu Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Clovis Oncology, Inc., Toko Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd., ImmunoFrontier, Inc., Zyngenia, Inc., Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Recombio, NuCana BioMed Limited, Medical Enzymes AG, KAEL-GemVax Co., Ltd., iCeutica, Inc., Aura Biosciences, Inc., Incuron, LLC, Mebiopharm Co., Ltd., Polaris Group, Vichem Chemie Research Ltd., DEKK-TEC, Inc., Regulon Inc., CellAct Pharma GmbH, SignPath Pharma Inc, Oncozyme Pharma Inc., Optimum Therapeutics, LLC, BerGenBio AS, GlycaNova Norway AS, Intezyne, Inc, Immunome Inc., Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC, centrose llc, Verastem, Inc., Neopharm Co., Ltd., Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Co. Ltd., X-BODY BioSciences, Inc., CureFAKtor Pharmaceuticals. LLC, Vaxeal Holding SA, Netris Pharma S.A.S., Conkwest, Inc., Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Allinky Biopharma, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Targovax AS, NobelProcera Innovation Centre, Quebec, Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., DormaTarg, Inc., Oncology Research International Limited, AlphaMab Co., Ltd
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