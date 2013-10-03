Market Report, "Norway Cider Market Insights 2013", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Norway Cider Market Insights 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2013 Norway Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Norwegian cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Norwegian cider market continued its upward growth trend in 2012 with consumption growing by almost 5%, continuing at the same rate observed in 2010 and 2011.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Innovation in the cider market in recent years has helped to widen consumer choice and in 2012 there was further innovation.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Norway Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Norway cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aass Bryggeri AS, Berentsens Brygghus, Brewery International AS, Hansa Borg Bryggerier AS, MacksOlbryggeri AS, MultiBev AS, Ringnes AS
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