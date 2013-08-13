Market Report, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Brazil", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The combination of intense anti-smoking campaigns and nationwide government anti-smoking laws and decrees continued to increase the popularity of NRT smoking cessation aids in Brazil. Now, in many states of the country, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas, Parana, Roraima and Paraiba, it is forbidden to smoke in public places such as restaurants, malls, bars and supermarkets. In other states, such as Alagoas, Bahia, Goias and Minas Gerais, smoking in public places is only permitted in...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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