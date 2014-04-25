Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- NRT smoking cessation aids saw a slight slowdown from 4% current value growth in 2012 to 3% in 2013. Continued growth was the result of a decrease in the prevalence of tobacco use, and the rising desire of smokers to quit, facilitated by a wide range of programmes in Canada. NRT smoking cessation aids play an important role in many of these programmes.
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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