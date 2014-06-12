New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- NRT smoking cessation aids continues to grow at a fast pace in Argentina. After several laws were passed that banned smoking in public places and others regarding brand advertising and risk awareness on packaging, the smoking population is decreasing steadily. Previous legislation was reinforced by the law against tobacco, "Ley 26.687", which was passed in May 2013. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, nearly 700,000 smokers quit over the review period. The Ministry of Health has several programmes and aids to help smokers quit.
Competitive Landscape
Competition is highly concentrated - the top two players accounted for 86% of retail value sales in 2013. Novartis AG led with a 55% value share fuelled by its flagship brand Nicotinell, which has a long-standing presence and is supported by extensive advertising campaigns.
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Industry Prospects
The anti-tobacco law passed in mid-2013 boosted the category's prospects. Nearly 700,000 smokers quit over the review period after the government started to fight tobacco consumption in public places and banned advertising, and this figure is expected to double in the next five years.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Production, imports by origin, exports by destination
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Argentina?
- What are the major brands in Argentina?
- How have tobacco bans affected the sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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