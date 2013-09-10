Market Report, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in New Zealand", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Value sales for NRT smoking cessation aids increased by 6% in 2012, below the review period CAGR of 7% and 2011 growth of 8%. The New Zealand government introduced significant change to tobacco excise taxation during 2010, which increase the cost of cigarettes and other tobacco products by approximately 30% between 2010 and 2012. As a result of these changes, there was a surge in the number of consumers opting to quit smoking; a development which boosted NRT smoking cessation aids value sales.
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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