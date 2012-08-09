Market Report, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Norway", Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- In 2011, 18% of the Norwegian adult population smoked daily, with the percentage of male smokers marginally higher. The government is determined to decrease the number of smokers in Norway and takes some drastic steps to achieve its goal. On 1 January 2010, Norway was among the first countries to place a ban on the visible display of tobacco products in stores. The display ban is only one of many obstacles the government has implemented to discourage smoking. Taxes and fees, in addition to the...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Germany
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the Czech Republic
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Latvia
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the US
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Slovakia
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Sweden
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Romania
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Morocco
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Canada
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Africa