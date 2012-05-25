Market Report, "Nuclear Power in the US", Published

New Energy market report from IBISWorld: "Nuclear Power in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Power trip: An increase in output capacity and rising demand for energy will fuel growth
Nuclear Power in the US
Powering up
Growth for the industry will remain strong, despite concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants. An increase in demand for electricity will boost industry revenue, while plants will increase their capacity through uprates. Furthermore, new nuclear plants will likely be built, supporting consistent growth over the next five years.
This industry consists of firms that operate nuclear-powered electric power generation plants. The power plants use nuclear fuel to generate steam, which in turn is used to power turbines that generate electric power. The electricity reaches end-users via transmission and/or distribution systems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tennessee Valley Authority, Dominion Resources Inc., Entergy Corporation, Exelon Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.
For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear's Role in the Energy Mix to 2020 - Regulations for Emission Reduction and Huge Power Demand in Emerging Economies Reviving the Industry
- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Electricite de France S.A. (EDF) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc. (5901) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (015760) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Electricite de France S.A. (EDF) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Progress Energy, Inc. (PGN) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile