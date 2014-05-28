Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Global Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Technology (Column based, Reagent based, Magnetic bead based), Consumables & Instruments, Application (Plasmid DNA isolation, MIRNA isolation, Total RNA isolation) & by End Users - Global Forecasts to 2018
The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.11% from 2013 to 2018. Nucleic acid isolation and purification is often the first step in most molecular biology techniques like cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others. These techniques find applications in fields like life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics, and forensics.
The report segments the global nucleic acids isolation and purification market by technology, application, product, end user, and geography. Column-based, magnetic bead-based, reagent-based, and other (glass fiber, anion exchange) technologies for DNA and RNA isolation and purification are included in this report. The application segments included in this report are blood DNA isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification , and PCR cleanup. The end-user segments of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market included in this report are academic research, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users like forensic and food testing laboratories. The report maps the technology, application, product, and end-user profiles in each of the 19 regional and geographic segments. It provides a granular understanding of the current market size and provides a market forecast for 2018.
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Various application areas of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market include blood DNA isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR cleanup. The micro RNA isolation and purification market is the fastest growing segment in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. This can be attributed to the increasing applications of nucleic acid-based test in diagnosis.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements, government funding, and increasing applications of the nucleic acid test in molecular diagnostics. Market forecasts for all segments till 2018 are provided in this report. The report also includes geographic segmentation of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The geography segment includes North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.
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