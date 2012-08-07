Market Report, "Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis", published

Fast Market Research recommends "Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC (Nutek Orthopaedics) is a medical device company based in the US. The company designs, develops and markets medical devices for the orthopedic markets. Its first products are NBX-non-bridging external fixator and the first assistant- wrist fracture reduction device. The devices of the company are fabricated in lightweight, durable biopolymers. The orthopaedic devices of Nutek Orthopaedics include periarticular fixation devices and bone augmentations earmarked to preserve joint motion after the repair of devastating musculoskeletal injuries. The products of the company will encourage patients to exercise without fear of re-injury. Nutek Orthopaedics is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
