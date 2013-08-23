Market Report, "Nuts in China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nuts in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The total consumption of nuts increased by 3% to reach 6.7 million tonnes in 2012. This accelerated growth arose from rapid urbanisation and improving living standards, because nuts were consumed more as snacks which were beneficial for health. However, other than peanuts, the demand for nuts was still small.
Euromonitor International's Nuts in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nuts market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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