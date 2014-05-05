New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines" is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry in Europe. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines in Europe. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry in Europe are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines
- Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Gazprom, OAO AK Transneft and Naftogaz of Ukraine.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in Europe
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data
- Assess your competitor's pipeline network and its capacity
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Europe
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gazprom, OAO AK Transneft, Naftogaz of Ukraine
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