Market Report, "Oil Crops in Brazil", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Oil Crops in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Oil Crops in Brazil industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Brazil oil crops market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The oil crops market values the supply (consumption) of agriculture items such as soybeans, oil palm fruit, seed cotton, and rapeseed.
- The Brazilian oil crops market had total revenues of $20.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 4% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 53.6 million metric tons in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $29.9bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the oil crops market in Brazil
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the oil crops market in Brazil
Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil crops market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Brazil oil crops market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Brazil economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Brazil oil crops market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Brazil oil crops market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Brazil oil crops market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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