Market Report, "Oman and Yemen Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", Published

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Oman's economic performance will remain robust over the coming quarters, on the back of healthy growth in oil and gas production and expanding non-hydrocarbon business activity. Rising public expenditure and a promising fixed investment picture should further support economic growth heading into 2014. We forecast real GDP growth of 4.4% this year and 3.8% in 2014, down slightly from an estimated 4.9% in 2012.
Oman's fiscal policy will remain strongly expansionary over the current fiscal year, with the government channelling public spending to stimulate the non-hydrocarbon economy and pursue economic diversification. However, we see spending growth slowing after 2013, owing to a more uncertain fiscal position. We forecast the budget surplus declining to 4.9% of GDP and 2.9% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, from 10.3% in 2012. We retain our view that Oman's fiscal surpluses are set to steadily wane over the medium term, turning into a modest deficit by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We maintain our view that consumer price inflation (CPI) in Oman will remain under control over 2013. A recent decision by the government to increase the monthly minimum salary of Omani private sector workers provides a fresh source of inflationary pressure. However, we expect the impact on prices to be fairly restrained. We forecast CPI to average 3.4% y-o-y over the year, up slightly from 2.9% in 2012.
Key Risk To Outlook
We stress that, for the foreseeable future, Oman's economy will remain highly reliant on oil revenue. Should prices record a more pronounced drop before the economy has been sufficiently diversified away from the energy sector, our positive outlook might prove overly optimistic.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013