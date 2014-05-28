Market Report on 3D Sensor Market Worth $3,438.25 Million by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- According to a new market research report "3D Sensor Market by Technology (Leap, Ultrasound, Stereo Camera, Structured Light and TOF), Products (Consumer, Medical, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and 3D Robots),Types, Applications, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020", the market is expected to boom in the near future. The 3D Sensor Market by technologies estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.43% from 2014- 2020.



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3D sensor is considered as one of the most vibrant sector owing to its presence, usage, and overlap with many other industry verticals. There is an extremely high surge in the market for 3D sensor products and the applications in which these products can be employed. The credit for 3D sensor becoming such a vast industry goes to the continuous advancements in the technology. The companies invest most of their revenue in R&D so as to make the concerned improvements in their technology. Also, the supply chain in this industry is a major supporting factor that has helped the 3D sensor industry to reach new heights. Another important role of 3D sensor, which is getting a strong emphasis recently, is the associated technology. Many companies are taking initiatives to intensify their R&D practices andimplement advanced technologies with the help of modern 3D sensor products and systems.



Browse 55 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3D Sensor Market".



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3D sensors technology is developing at a very high pace in the overall sensors market. Many technologies are together employed for the proper functioning of 3D sensors. It allows devices to respond to the environment in three dimensions, it can create 3D maps of a user surroundings. It is nothing but a combination of sensing element with processing capabilities that can show a particular image in 3 dimensional axes.



The 3D sensor market has left its footprints globally; and the major market for the 3D sensor ecosystem in semiconductors lies in the APAC countries such as South Korea, Japan, India, China, and ‘others’ that include Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The other segments such as the Americas, Europe, and ROW follow APAC in terms of the 3D sensor market. This report gives an in depth analysis of the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the 3D sensor market. Also, a competitive landscape of the major players in the 3D sensor ecosystem is very well illustrated.



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The 3D Sensor Market is a very dynamic market and entails a great potential across many industry verticals. The advancements in technology due to the never ending R&D in this sector makes it one of the prominent segments in the current industrial scenario. The 3D sensor products have been experiencing continuous developments right since their inception. The technology has a major role to play in this sector due to the cost effective matrix and results in to a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with greater reliability. The highlighting features of the 3D sensor technology include high efficiency, better properties to withstand rough environmental conditions, and a longer life that is best suited for the consumer, automotive, and media and entertainment applications.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the 3D Sensor Market and forecasts the market up to 2020. This global report gives a detailed view of the market across various geographies, namely - The Americas (North America and South America), Europe (U.K., Germany, and others), the Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and others), and ROW (Middle East and others). Asia-Pacific is the largest geography in terms of the 3D Sensor Market value. Americas has been identified as the fastest growing region and a leader in the 3D sensor systems, with the U.S leading the way. Europe also has a very promising market, comprising Germany and the U.K., while the ROW also bestows an impetus to the growth of this market. The report profiles 10 promising players in the 3D Sensor Market ecosystem.



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The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture, where a large number of small players have become forces to reckon with. The market is witnessing large scale collaborations and partnerships across the value and supply chain, among the number of tier-one players around the globe.



Major players in this field include, Infineon Technologies (Germany), Prime Sense (Israel), LMI Technologies (Canada), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Cognivue (Canada), IFM Electronic (Germany), Source Fire (U.S.), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Japan), Omnivision Technologies (U.S.), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).



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