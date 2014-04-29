Market Report on Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market Worth $25.5 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- According to a new market research report of "Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market, by Product [Radar, Sonar and Communication], by Application [Airborne, Naval and Land-based Systems], by Geography [Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America and South America] - Global Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2020", the market is estimated to be $17.7 billion in 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.27% to reach $25.5 Billion by 2020.



Browse more than 73 market data tables with 9 figures spread through 170 pages and in-depth TOC on "Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market".

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The report covers an in-depth analysis of the antenna, radome, and transducer market from the year 2014-2020. It provides information about the current trends in the market with respect to products, platforms, technology, region, country, and the current market scenario.



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The main purpose of the antenna, transducer, and radome is to detect early-warning devices, they help to spot approaching enemy airborne systems or missiles at great distances by transmitting and receiving signals, to protect radars, and for underwater screening. In case of an attack, early detection of the enemy is critical for successful defense against an attack. Typical antenna, transducer, and radome systems can perform tasks like surveillance, long range early warning, and underwater signal transmission; integrated in different platforms in combat warfare.



The report provides an in depth analysis of the present industry size and growth prospects during the forecast period, including highlights of key growth stimulators. This report further benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



It provides detailed analysis of the market for military and commercial antenna, transducer, and radome markets during the period 2014 to 2020. The report also incorporates the factors that persuade a country’s expenditure on antenna, transducer, and radome to cut or invest. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



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It throws light upon the leading competitors in the global antenna, transducer, and radome markets and apart from the general overview of the companies, it also focuses on their financial positions, key products, and markets.



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