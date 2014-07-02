Market Report on Microwave Devices Market Worth $1.2 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global microwave devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.40% and reach $1.2 billion by 2019. The report provides an insight into the regional trends for spending and analyzing the market share. It covers the leading competitors in the global microwave devices industry. Apart from the general overview of the companies, the report also provides financial analysis, products and services, and key developments



The report gives a brief analysis of the application sector of the market, trending topics, and a detailed study of the major countries from each region. The report also highlights the key growth regions and countries for this market. It also analyzes the market with special focus on the fast growing application market segments. It highlights the impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors that currently drive and restrain the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes.



According to a new market research report, "Microwave Devices Market by Application (Medical, Space, Defense, Science, Industry, Broadcast Navigation), by Product (Klystron, Thyratron, Travelling Wave Tube, Magnetron), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle-East, Latin America, Africa) - Forecasts & Analysis to 2014 - 2019" published by MarketsandMarkets



Browse 76 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Microwave Devices Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microwave-devices-market-45733263.html



This report provides a market analysis of the global microwave devices over the next five years. It provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by the industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and other key news. It provides information about the leading competitors in the global microwave devices market. Apart from a general overview of these companies, it also provides details on their financial positions, key products, their unique selling points, and key developments. This research report also segments the market on the basis of product type, application and geography, country, forecasting market size, market share, and analyzing trends in each of the sub segments.



The market for microwave devices includes Klystrons, Magnetron, TWT, and Thyratron. Their capability and specification, by type of application, is critical and there is no standardization for the type of product used. The surface radars, whether used on land or ships or for civil or military applications, are used for a growing range of sophisticated missions, including air surveillance, meteorology, fire control, and navigation. Each system has its own specific requirement and needs high reliability solutions for the application.



The global Microwave Devices Market is expected to register a growth of 3.40%, and reach $1.2 billion by 2019. The increase in the number of navigation radars used by UAV and the onset of digital age are the driving factors of the global microwave devices market.



The report discusses the market opportunities for various microwave tubes used for radar, electronic warfare, communication, science, industry, and defense applications during the forecast period (2014-2019). The microwave devices, which are covered in the report, are Klystron, Magnetron, and TWT. The major players such as Thales (France), CPI (U.S.), Teledyne (U.S.), L-3 Communication (U.S.) and e2V (U.K) play a major role in the industry. U.S. and Europe are the key players of the microwave industry, in terms of region.



