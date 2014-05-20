Market Report on Non-Volatile Memory Market Worth $40.2 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- According to a new market research report "Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type (Traditional, Emerging), Product (Printed Memory, Hard disk drives and others), Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Enterprise Storage and others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020", the total market is expected to reach $40.2 Billion by 2020.



The global non-volatile memory market revenue is estimated to grow from $38.4billion in 2013 to $40.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 1.18% from 2013 to 2020. The emerging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.27% this growth is heralded by consumer electronics, healthcare and enterprise storage applications. The traditional market is expected to observe a negative growth in the forecast period. This is mainly due to poor endurance and performance of these technologies.



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Browse 71 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Non-Volatile Memory Market".



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Memory is used to encode, store, decode, and retrieve information. There are two types of memories which are widely available; volatile memory and non-volatile memory. The basic difference between them is that the non-volatile memory can retain the data stored in it even when it is not powered, whereas volatile memory can store data only until it is connected to the power supply.



The report segments the Non-Volatile Memory Market on the basis of the different types of technologies, applications, and geographies. Further, it contains revenue forecasting and analyzes the trends in the market. The geographical analysis contains the in-depth classification of Americas, Europe, and APAC, which contains the major countries covering the market. Further, the Middle-East and Africa have been classified under the ROW region. Each of these geographies has been further split by the major countries existing in this market. The sections and the sub-segments in the report would contain the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current market trends; and the technologies expected to revolutionize the non-volatile memory domain.



Magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM), Phase-change memory (PCM), and Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM) are considered in the emerging NVM segment. The Non-volatile market for emerging technologies is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 41.27% in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the fact that emerging technologies have a better endurance as compared to traditional technologies.



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The Global Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to reach $40.2 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 1.18%. The emerging Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.27%, but the traditional non-volatile memory technologies are expected to witness a negative CAGR growth. North America is the biggest non-volatile memory market, followed by APAC and Europe.



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