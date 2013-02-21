Market Report, "OncoHealth Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "OncoHealth Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- OncoHealth Corporation (OncoHealth) is a protein biomarker diagnostics company. OncoHealth specializes in screening and diagnostics of cervical cancer and other human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers. The company is developing high-throughput screening products through its own proprietary biomarkers for direct detection of HPV E6E7 oncoproteins. OncoHealth's technology platform comprises proprietary biomarkers and robust detection technology that enables the development of high-throughput, easy-touse and cost-competitive assays. Also, these platform can be used to other HPV-associated cancers, such as anal, oral, head and neck, laryngeal, vulva, penile, and vaginal. Its technology is protected by two issued, two allowed and 17 pending patents. OncoHealth is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.
Test kits offered by the company include Direct E6/E7 Whole-cell ELISA, for the detection of HPV E6 & E7 oncoproteins in liquid-based cytology samples by ELISA; Direct E6/E7 Flow Cytometry Assay, for the detection of HPV E6 & E7 oncoproteins in liquid-based cytology samples by flow cytometry (60 tests); and Direct E6/E7 Flow Cytometry Assay, for the detection of HPV E6 & E7 oncoproteins in liquid-based cytology samples by flow cytometry (30 tests).
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the OncoHealth Corporation portfolio of pipeline products.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
