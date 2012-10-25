Market Report, "Onyx Pharmaceuticals: Company Analysis", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Scope
- Patient-based forecasts for Onyx's lead pipeline candidate, Kyprolis (carfilzomib), supported by key opinion leader research
- Assessment of Onyx's corporate strategy, operating performance, and earlier-stage pipeline
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
In July 2012, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Onyx's proteasome inhibitor Kyprolis for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including Celgene's Velcade and an immunomodulatory agent and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.
Onyx expects to file Kyprolis for approval in the EU in 2013 based on the results of the Phase III ASPIRE trial.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate the prospects for Onyx's three key products: Kyprolis, Nexavar, and regorafenib
- Assess hematologist-oncologists' views in anticipation of Kyprolis's launch
