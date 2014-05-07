New Materials research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The global economic crisis has not affected the organic food market. The demand for organic food and other organic products is increasing despite the global turmoil and the size of this market in 2012 was calculated at $63.6bn. This case study looks at the growing organic food market, the reasons for its growth and disputes over the benefits of healthy food.
Report Features and Benefits
- Globally, the sale of organic food continues to rise, with the North American market being the biggest, followed by European one.
- This Case study includes the SWOT analysis of the global organic food market.
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Report Highlights
The value of sales of organic food in the North American market alone was estimated to reach $31.5bn in 2012. In Europe the organic farming accounts for 2.5% of the total agricultural area and 5.4% in the European Union countries.
The organic food sector grew by 9.8% year on year for the last three years to reach a total value of $73.8bn in 2012.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What is the present value of the organic food market and its growth over last decade?
- Why organic food is more expensive than conventional food?
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