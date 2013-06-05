Market Report, "OTC Triptans in Norway", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "OTC Triptans in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The health and wellness trend positively affected the consumption of vitamins and dietary supplements. Consumers in Norway were bombarded with a wide range of information on health and how to live longer, and vitamins and dietary supplements are products which can help to prevent health problems and can increase consumers' health. The wider availability of products in different channels made it easier for consumers to try a combination of vitamins and dietary supplements and increase their...
Euromonitor International's OTC Triptans in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the OTC Triptans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- OTC Triptans in Germany
- OTC Triptans in Sweden
- OTC Triptans in the United Kingdom
- OTC Triptans in New Zealand
- OTC Triptans in Azerbaijan
- OTC Triptans in Kazakhstan
- Rx-to-OTC Switching Strategies - New Switching Opportunities in Weight Management and Smoking Cessation, but Encouraging the Uptake of Self-Medication Remains a Challenge
- OTC Pharmaceuticals and Self-medication in Seven Emerging Markets - Expanded Access, Aging Populations and Increasing Obesity Levels to Drive Future Growth
- OTC Drug Market in India 2012
- Consumer Health in Sweden