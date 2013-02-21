Market Report, "Other Pet Food in Switzerland", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Pet Food in Switzerland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Current value sales of other pet food are set to grow by 1% in 2012, reaching CHF70 million. Other pet food is a small category within pet food, expected to take 13% of overall pet food sales in 2012. The growing number of households with fish and small mammals or reptiles is contributing to the strong demand for other pet food. However, the population of birds is further decreasing and therefore negatively impacting overall sales of other pet food.
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
