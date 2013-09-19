Market Report, "Outlook for the PC System Industry in 2H 2013", Published

New Computer Technology research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Affected by global economic situation and ongoing tablet cannibalization effect, it is estimated that global PC shipment volume will reach around 306 million units in 2013, down 4.1% year-on-year; meanwhile, due to major setbacks in the European and US markets, the notebook PC industry witnessed a greater shipment decline than the desktop PC industry Driven by strong sales of 7” and low-cost tablets, the global tablet market volume will continue to grow significantly in 2013, breaking the 20 million mark, up 62.2% year-on-year In the first half of 2013, affected by the lukewarm economy, the overall Taiwanese PC industry performed less than expected; in the second half of 2013, despite of a slow economic recovery and the replacement effect trigged by new product rollouts, the Taiwanese PC industry’s shipment in 2013 is in decline compared to 2012, except tablet and server With the rapid growth of tablets and broken boundaries between system architectures and operating systems, the development of mobile computing products has become diverse; competition among products is no longer confined by conventional classifications and competition is, therefore, intensifying Strong sales of low-cost products has led to the rise of Chinese brands; due to the increasing share of Chinese in-house manufacturing, Taiwanese PC vendors’ global share has been eaten up; Chinese branded vendors’ increasing adoption of Chinese PC components is expected to further suppress the development of Taiwanese companies in the upstream PC supply chain
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
List of Topics
The global PC industry's shipment volume forecast during the period 2013 - 2017, including notebook PC (tablet excluded), desktop PC, AIO PC shipments, with market share breakdowns by region
Global mobile PC shipment volume during the period 2013 - 2017, including shipment volume and year-on-year growth performance of notebook PC and tablet during the period
Taiwanese notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, tablet, and server system shipment volume forecast until the fourth quarter of 2013 and their global market share
Chinese PC component suppliers with their global share in 2014 predicted
Worldwide tablet market share by branded vendor in 2013
Chinese white-box tablet classification by technical specification and price point
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, Amazon, AMD, Apple, Asus, ATL, B&N, Bitland, BOE, Byd, CSOT, Deren, DesayBattery, Founder, Google, Great Wall, Guangdong Goworld, Huntkey, Intel, Ka Shui, Samsung, Shennan Circuit Company, Shenzhen Evenwin, Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech, Shenzhen Luxshare, Shenzhen O-film Tech, Tianjin Lishen, Tongda, Truly, Wuhu Token
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