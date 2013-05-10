Market Report, "Pakistan Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Pakistan Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- We remain optimistic about the near-term consumer outlook for Pakistan. Domestic demand will continue to be supported by declining borrowing costs, disinflationary pressures and a general economic development. However, the majority of the 180mn population are on low incomes, which will continue to limit demand for premium products, as will the underdeveloped modern retailing network.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
- 2013 food consumption year-on-year (y-o-y) growth = +9.58%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +9.79%.
- 2013 carbonated soft drinks sales y-o-y growth = +11.16%; CAGR to 2017 = +11.34%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail (MGR) sales y-o-y growth = +23.06%; CAGR to 2017 = +14.74%.
Key Company Trends
Pakistan's Wheat In Barter Deal With Iran: In December 2012, Pakistan signed a barter deal to export food goods to Iran. The partnership will require Pakistan to export 1mn tonnes of wheat in exchange for Iranian fertiliser and iron ore, with wheat costing US$300 per tonne. The first export of wheat commenced in mid-December. The deal had been in the making since April 2012, when Iranian and Pakistani officials held talks about trading Iranian iron ore for Pakistani wheat as Iranian officials looked for ways to get around global sanctions, according to reports in Tehran Times.
Key Risks To Forecasts
